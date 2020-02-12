The number of chinstrap penguins is in decline

Getty Images The number of chinstrap penguins is decreasing

Colonies of chinstrap penguins have fallen by more than half across the island of Antarctica.

Researchers are worried that "something is broken" in one of the world's wildest ecosystems.

A team of four eco scientists from Stony Brook university in New York, spent more than a month counting chicks in the South Shetland Islands.

Getty Images Researchers found fewer penguins on the island than last time

The team used drones and handheld clickers to count the penguins.

They only found 52,786 breeding pairs on Elephant Island. That's 58% fewer than in the last survey in 1971.

They think global heating is behind the sharp fall in numbers of the birds, who got the name 'chinstrap' from a black line that runs below the beak from cheek to cheek.

Getty Images Chinstrap penguins get their name from a black line that runs below the beak from cheek to cheek

Noah Strycker was one of the scientists involved in the study.

He said that the penguins are still breeding consistently, which means the cause of the decline is something that affects the birds when they're a bit older.

They think it's down to climate change because the ice around the penguins is melting faster, the food chain is being disrupted.

The charity Greenpeace said the decline in penguins highlights the need for stronger climate action and greater wildlife protection.