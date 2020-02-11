Storm Dennis: What is it and when will it come to the UK?

Getty Images Lots of roads flooded after Storm Ciara hit the UK

Storm Ciara's caused a lot of disruption over the last few days and has almost died down, but now a brand new storm is about to hit the UK.

Storm Dennis is due to arrive this weekend, and there's already a yellow weather warning in place for parts of England and Wales.

On Tuesday the Met Office confirmed that Storm Dennis is likely to hit Britain and said: "It will bring very strong winds and potential for disruption to many parts of England and Wales on Saturday."

Getty Images These kids got involved in a clean up after Storm Ciara

Steve Ramsdale, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said another spell of wet and windy weather is expected but that "Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara".

He added: "Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm."

Getty Images Storm Ciara created winds so strong that trees were blown over

The weather this week is expected to remain quite unsettled.

But some sunny, dry spells are expected in places, especially in the east of the UK.