Air pollution might be affecting kids' sports skills, report warns

Breathe GB

Poor air quality near training grounds could be affecting kids' sports skills, according to a new report.

Air pollution levels were measured at almost 100 sports grounds in London, Greater Manchester Sheffield, Nottingham and Birmingham.

The results suggested that more than a quarter - 28 sites - weren't within the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended limits for pollution or nitrogen oxide.

The report is part of a campaign called Breathe GB and the aim of it is to highlight the impact of pollution on athletes of the future.

It's been released by Air Team - an organisation founded by parents, teachers, and activists to campaign for cleaner air - and included opinions from doctors and experts in physical education.

Getty Images The running track where Mo Farah trained is one of those listed as having dangerous air quality

What did the report find?

The WHO recommends a limit for PM 2.5 particles - far below current limits set out in UK and EU law.

More than half of the sports grounds had PM levels just below the level considered to be safe, and others reached the maximum level set out in the guidelines.

All of those which exceeded the limit were in London, as well as two in Birmingham and Salford.

Some of the training grounds assessed included those where sports stars such as Sir Mo Farah, David Beckham, Raheem Sterling and Christine Ohuruogu trained.

How is pollution measured? Particulate matter (PM), also known as particle pollution, is a complex mixture of extremely small particles and liquid droplets that get into the air. Once inhaled, these particles can affect the heart and lungs and cause serious health effects. Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) is a regulated air pollutant in the UK. Major studies say long-term exposure to it can cause breathing difficulties and heart problems. Most NO2 in large cities comes from burning fossil fuels and diesel vehicles.

Getty Images

How can air pollution affect sport training?

The report looks at the way poor air quality can affect children when they exercise.

Researchers warn that children and babies are especially vulnerable to air pollution. This is because their lungs are still developing and they breathe more rapidly than adults, which increases their exposure to toxic pollutants.

Exercising in toxic air can also expose lungs to more pollutants, according to the report.

Air pollution can stunt lung development and this in turn can put young people at a physical disadvantage when it comes to sport.

Anella Wickenden, from The Air Team, said: "Lots of us worry about the impacts of air pollution on our children's lungs.

"But we might not think about how this affects their ability to play sport and stay fit. There are huge benefits to cleaning up our air, from your local school day to Team GB's performance at the Olympics."

The study also suggests that children living and playing sport in deprived areas are particularly vulnerable to air pollution, which can cause asthma and limit their ability to train.

Getty Images Many people who have asthma use an inhaler like this

Dr Ian Mudway, from King's College London, said: "A child growing up with asthma in a polluted city will have worse symptoms that will limit their potential to train."

He added: "We need children to be going out and exercising, and we need them to be exercising in air that's as clean as possible.

"Training and performing exercise under the best possible conditions is better for their health and will encourage them to exercise more."

What might improve the situation?

Getty Images

The Air Team wants more doing to clean up the air we breathe.

It's calling for sports organisations, Members of Parliament (MPs), schools and athletes to back its Breathe GB campaign which it claims will benefit children's health and the future of UK sport as a whole.

It said: "Many of the UK's cities and town centres—including 44 of the 51 listed in the WHO's quality database—have emission levels that exceed EU guidelines, causing millions of people to inhale dangerous air."

The organisation wants the government to adopt the WHO guidelines on air pollution by 2030 at the latest, and to introduce clean air zones in all of the UK's major cities.