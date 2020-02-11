play
Storm Ciara: 'The weather's stopping us going to school'

Storm Ciara has resulted in flooding in the towns of Todmorden, Mytholmroyd, Hebden and Sowerby Bridge in the Yorkshire Dales.

Some streets were almost completely under water, with cars submerged and shops floors and homes covered in muddy water.

This isn't the first time the village of Hebden Bridge has seen serious flooding. Back in 2015 there were really bad floods there too.

These children haven't been able to go to school, so have instead been helping to clean up damage caused by all the flooding.

