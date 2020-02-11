HS2: What are the arguments for and against it?

Siemens/ PA This is how one of the trains might look!

A brand new super-fast railway line, known as HS2, has been given the go-ahead by the prime minister.

Boris Johnson made the announcement on Tuesday.

Phase 1 of the project will be between London and Birmingham, while the second phase will extend the route further north to Manchester and Leeds.

The PM approving the plans is a big deal, because HS2 is quite controversial.

Those who support the project say it will improve transport times, create jobs and help the country's economy.

Critics of it though, are worried about how it will impact wildlife, the countryside, their homes and how much it will cost.

So, what are the arguments for and against HS2?

HS2 Ltd Early work has begun on the first phase of HS2

FOR

1. Shorter journeys

2. Better transport links

3. New jobs

4. Long term environmental impact

1. Shorter journeys

Supporters of HS2 say it will make travelling much quicker as the trains will travel at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour (mph).

This could mean that the time it takes to get between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds could be halved.

For example, once it is built, London-to-Birmingham travel times will be cut from one hour 21 minutes to 52 minutes, according to the Department for Transport.

HS2 This is what the interchange in Birmingham might look like

2. Better transport links

The UK's rail network was mostly built by the Victorians more than 100 years ago, so many people think it's time for an upgrade.

The Department for Transport has said that the project will triple the number of people able to take the train across the entire route.

Some companies think it could be a really good thing as it should make it easier for people to get to work.

Adam Marshall is the director general of the British Chambers of Commerce - a network of businesses. He hopes HS2 might also help with overcrowding on trains.

He said: "We need a better backbone for our public transport services. The capacity HS2 is going to deliver is absolutely crucial."

3. New jobs

While it is being built, it is expected to create thousands of jobs. People doing all sorts of work will be needed for it, from engineers to IT workers.

The government claimed in May 2019 that "over 30,000 jobs will be supported by the programme at peak construction".

It's hoped that new jobs, and making it easier for people to travel, will also help give the country's economy a boost.

4. Long term environmental impact

The impact on the environment is also on the list against HS2.

However, it is also argued that the project will have some benefits for the environment.

For example it might mean more freight (goods) being moved around by train rather than on the roads which would help cut carbon emissions.

AGAINST

1. The Cost

2. Time

3. The countryside

4. Homes

1. The Cost

The cost of the project was originally estimated to be around £56 billion but last summer the government admitted the project was running around £30 billion over budget.

A more recent review said that the project might cost over £100 billion.

Many campaigners say this money would be better spent improving existing transport links.

2. Time

The whole HS2 project is due to be completed by 2040, but it is already behind schedule.

Preparation of the route started back in 2015, but now that the plans are being given the green light, building the actual train line can start.

It's being built in two stages, with the first part between London and Birmingham aiming to be finished by 2031.

The second part of the line between the Midlands and Manchester and Leeds, is due to be completed by 2040.

So there are still around 20 years before it is completed.

3. The countryside

One of the biggest arguments against HS2 is around how it might impact on the country's green spaces and countryside.

The Wildlife Trust claimed in a recent report that "the deep cut HS2 will make across the landscape could stop nature's recovery in its tracks."

It says in principle it supports "sustainable transport solutions" but that current plans "come at an unacceptable cost for our natural world, putting the homes of wildlife including barn owls and otters at risk."

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham has also criticised the plans. On social media he said that by approving HS2 Boris Johnson "continues the war on nature".

4. Homes

Another criticism of the HS2 project has been the effect it will have on people's homes.

In some areas, houses might have to be demolished to make way for the line, so some people who don't want to leave aren't happy.

The government has been buying properties from people in areas which are affected.