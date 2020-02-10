play
Safer Internet Day 2020: Your say!

On average young people spend just over two hours online every day. We know it's a huge part of your lives, but how would you feel without it?

Children aged eight to 17 years-old took part in a survey all about being online for Safer Internet Day.

Fifty-four per cent say they would feel lost or confused if their online accounts were taken away from them.

One in three said they felt it was easier to be themselves online instead of offline.

The research by the UK Safer Internet Centre also suggests that more of you are being cautious online, with 62% saying they're more careful about what they share because of people being mean.

Fifty-two per cent of children said they had use the internet for good, by sending a message of support to someone who has been bullied on the internet.

