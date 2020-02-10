play
Storm Ciara: How has the storm affected you?

Last updated at 13:23
flooding-in-storm-mytholmroydGetty Images

Storm Ciara has caused problems all over the UK, and we want to know how it has affected you.

Heavy rainfall and high winds have damaged people's homes, triggered power cuts and caused the cancellation of flights, trains and sports fixtures.

Many people had to leave their homes because of flooding and some are still left without power.

Watch to see just how much damage Storm Ciara has caused

A number of schools have also closed because of flooding or damage caused by the storm.

Weather warnings are still in place for areas across the UK.

Two young boys sweep up mud from around a war memorial.Getty Images
These boys are helping sweep up mud from around the war memorial in Mytholmroyd caused by severe flooding from storm Ciara.

How have you been affected by the storm?

Has your school been closed? Or are you helping to volunteer?

Did you have to change any plans because of the weather?

Let us know in the comments below.

