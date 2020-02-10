play
Dancing On Ice: Who's the latest celeb to leave?

Last updated at 07:39
Ian "H" Watkins and Matt Evers at the launch of Dancing on IceGetty Images
Ian "H" Watkins and his professional skating partner Matt Evers

Singer Ian "H" Watkins is the latest celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice.

"H", who lost out to magician Ben Hanlin in the skate-off, described his time in the competition as "brutal but brilliant".

He was part of the show's first same-sex couple when he was paired up with professional skater Matt Evers.

After being eliminated on Sunday, he set Strictly Come Dancing the challenge of doing the same, saying: "I'd like to say as well, Strictly, it's your turn next."

Although Strictly did feature a same-sex dance in its last series, it was between two professional dancers and didn't include a celebrity contestant.

