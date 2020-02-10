Dancing On Ice: Who's the latest celeb to leave?

Singer Ian "H" Watkins is the latest celebrity to leave Dancing On Ice.
"H", who lost out to magician Ben Hanlin in the skate-off, described his time in the competition as "brutal but brilliant".
He was part of the show's first same-sex couple when he was paired up with professional skater Matt Evers.
After being eliminated on Sunday, he set Strictly Come Dancing the challenge of doing the same, saying: "I'd like to say as well, Strictly, it's your turn next."
Although Strictly did feature a same-sex dance in its last series, it was between two professional dancers and didn't include a celebrity contestant.
Watch this space!
