Fifa eClub World Cup: Who won?

Getty Images Team Complexity is made up of Joksan and MaXe

American e-Sports team Complexity won the Fifa eClub World Cup in Milan, Italy on Sunday.

Joksan and MaXe overcame some tough opponents in Ellevens - the team co-owned by Real Madrid footballer, Gareth Bale - beating them 6-3 in the final.

That last match of the tournament ended in a dramatic penalty shoot-out where MaXe was in the hot seat taking the spot kicks.

"The funny thing is: that's my very first competitive penalty shoot-out win!" he laughed after the final.

"I'm not usually good at pens, but today was my lucky day," he added.

Joksan said: "It means a lot, to share this moment with a team-mate.

"This is my first eClub World Cup and it's probably the most fun I've had a tournament. I'm glad 'MaXe' is my team-mate - we did it!"

The pair will share the $40,000 (which is around £30,000) and also pick up 2,000 Global Series Points each.