The Oscars 2020: Five things you may have missed

Getty Images

You were probably sound asleep while the glitz, glamour and razzmatazz of the Oscars was happening on Sunday night but don't worry - we are here to fill you in on the bits you missed.

History was made when South Korean film Parasite won four awards, including Best Film, Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for Bong Joon-ho.

The movie is the first non-English language film to take the top prize.

Toy Story 4 won Best Animated Feature, nine years after Toy Story 3 won the same award.

But it wasn't all about the big winners, here are some brilliant moments you may have missed.

The 10 Elsas

Getty Images

If you are a Frozen fan, then this was an amazing moment!

Singer Idina Menzel a.k.a the voice of Queen Elsa in Disney's Frozen 2, was joined on stage by nine other performers who'd all voiced Elsa in foreign language versions of the movie.

They sang Into the Unknown with each of them singing a line in their own languages.

One young actor brought a packed lunch!

VALERIE MACON

Hollywood's award ceremonies are famously REAAALLYY long...

With more than 20 awards to hand out, the Oscars themselves can last over three hours - for many, that's a long time without snacks.

But ten-year-old actor Julia Butters took the matter into her own hands, and brought a turkey sandwich in her pink sparkly bag!

That is good planning.

The Oscars orchestra was conducted by a woman for the first time

TheAcademy/CTV

Eimear Noone became the first woman to conduct the Oscars orchestra.

She led the musicians during performances by Billie Eilish, Elton John and a medley of the Best Original Score nominees.

Eimear is an Irish conductor and composer who has won awards for her work on video games including The Legend of Zelda and World of Warcraft.

The Cats cast poked fun at themselves

Kevin Winter

Stars of the film Cats, James Corden and Rebel Wilson, appeared on stage to present the award for Best Visual Effects, dressed in their full cat costumes!

The film performed badly at the box office and many people didn't think it was very good.

"As cast members for the motion picture 'Cats,' nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they said as they gestured like, well cats!

The film used "digital fur technology" to try and bring the characters to life but many people said it was very unrealistic.

Natalie Portman's outfit had an important message

Getty Images

Thor star Natalie Portman wore a beautiful black and gold dress on the red carpet, and the black cloak she wore featured a special message.

The actor had the names of eight female filmmakers stitched into her outfit as she felt they had been unfairly left out of the Best Director category.

"I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in a subtle way," she told reporters on the red carpet.