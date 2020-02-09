The Masked Singer: Which two singers missed out on a place in the final?

Vincent Dolman/ITV The characters from ITV's The Masked Singer

It was a big night in The Masked Singer as the competitors battled it out for a place in the final.

First to go was Fox, who's rendition of 'Holding out for a Hero' wasn't enough to save them. They were then revealed to be former Strictly Come Dancing runner-up, and stage and screen actor, Denise Van Outen.

Getty Images Denise Van Outen was revealed as Fox

The actress said that performing on the show in her outfit had been "bizarre", but the she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

"The hardest part for me was not speaking," she said. "I love the panel. I've got a huge girl crush on Rita Ora and the rest of the panel had great banter. I was giggling away behind my mask at some of their guesses."

TV presenter Davina McCall hit the nail on the head with her guess. She was the only person on the panel to successfully work out that it was Denise behind the mask.

The actress wasn't the only famous face to leave the competition this week. CeeLo Green was revealed as Monster and he narrowly missed out on a spot in the final next Saturday after his performance of 'Careless Whisper'.

Getty Images Singer CeeLo Green narrowly missed out on a spot in the show's final

"I think it's colourful, I think it's creative, I think it's fun, I think that it does not discriminate, I think it's for people of all ages from children up to adult," the American singer said about the competition.

He wore a huge blue furry costume each week for the show, but this wasn't something that phased him. "Well y'know, for obvious reasons weird and wacky is right down my alley so on any given occasion I've worn probably things crazier than that or just as crazy."

The 'Crazy' singer's identity was also had correctly guessed by a member of the panel. This time around, it was singer Rita Ora that managed to figure out who was behind the mask.

Now, only three remain in the competition. Hedgehog, Queen Bee and Octopus are all in with a chance of winning, but who will come should come out on top? Have your say in the comments!