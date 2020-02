Alamy

Lots of people have grown up watching Tom and Jerry and the crazy cat and mouse duo turn 80 on Monday!

The famous cartoon tells the story of a determined cat desperate to get his paws on a very clever mouse.

Despite Tom's efforts, Jerry always seems to find a way to outsmart his nemesis.

How much do you know about the legendary cartoon? Take our quiz to find out.

