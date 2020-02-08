Met Office Storm Ciara will reach the UK on Saturday

There are severe weather warnings in place as Storm Ciara heads for the UK across the Atlantic.

Forecasters say they expect strong winds and heavy rain.

Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and north Wales have a yellow weather warning for Saturday.

The warning then spreads to include the whole country on Sunday. The south-east has a higher amber warning for south-east England.

What is a weather warning? The Met Office has different types of weather warnings to make sure that people stay safe when severe weather hits the UK. This can include heavy rain, snow, wind, fog and ice. The warnings have different colours depending on how bad - and potentially dangerous - the weather is. These are yellow, amber and red.

Forecasters have warned there could be travel disruption, with rail passengers being urged not to travel on Sunday.

The Met Office's Frank Saunders said winds would increase during Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales before turning very windy across the rest of the UK through the early hours of Sunday morning.

He said gusts of 50-60mph were expected quite widely across inland areas, with gusts of 80mph or higher in coastal areas, especially south-east England and northern Scotland.