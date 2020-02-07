Barcelona: Is Messi leaving?

Getty Images

There is only one player who comes to mind when you think of Barcelona, and that player is La Liga legend Lionel Messi.

But the all-time leading goal scorer in the top Spanish division, who has spent his entire career at Barca, has fuelled speculation that he could be about to end his 19-year stay there and leave at the end of the season.

That's because it looks like he's fallen out with a powerful figure at the club online.

And it's already got people wondering where he could be heading next.

Why do people think he might leave?

It started when one of the bosses at the club, sporting director Eric Abidal, gave an interview about the sacking of former manager Ernesto Valverde.

He said "lots of players" weren't happy with the ex-manager and added "nor did they work a lot".

The Argentina international wasn't happy about having his work rate questioned and said so on social media.

He wrote: "Those in charge of sporting direction should also face up to their responsibilities and above all take charge of their own decisions."

"I think that when you talk about players, you should give names because otherwise you are tainting everyone's name and feeding rumours that spread and are not true," the 32-year-old added.

It's not the first time he's appeared to have cross words with bosses at the club so people think the six-time Ballon d'Or winner may get fed up and leave.

As if Messi leaving Barcelona isn't bad enough, it's been reported he could also leave for free due to a special clause in his contract!

Where could he go?

Paris St-Germain

The French super club, Paris St-Germain (PSG), already have a number of stars in the team with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Messi's former teammate Neymar. So, maybe Messi would fit right in there?

PSG also have the money to afford the wages it would cost to bring Messi to France. It's thought it'd cost around £500,000 a week.

Juventus

Who is better - Messi or Ronaldo? It's a question that's been asked for years because one of them wins the award for the best player in the world almost every year.

Well we might just find out if Messi could be tempted away to Italy, joining his closest rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City

The current English champions have the financial power to afford the player, but even more important is the fact that Messi has enjoyed some his best playing days under current City boss Pep Guardiola, who managed Barcelona over four seasons.

However, Pep played down the possible transfer in a news conference on Friday, saying: "I am not going to talk about a player from another club. I think he is going to finish his career in Barcelona."

It's not surprising that so many clubs would be interested in Messi, given he is maybe the best footballer ever seen. So let us know in the comments below if you think Messi will leave Barcelona and who you think he might join!