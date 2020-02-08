National Cyber Security Centre's CyberFirst Girls Competition launched

Getty Images

Hundreds of girls across the UK are trying their hand at being spies!

Well almost. All at the same time on Saturday 8 February, girls across the UK will be using their laptops to solve a series of online puzzles.

It's part of the National Cyber Security Centre's CyberFirst Girls Competition.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is part of GCHQ.

GCHQ - or the Government Communications Headquarters - is the country's intelligence, cyber and security service.

People who work there help to keep the UK safe.

The competition is for young female codebreakers. The aim is to try and help discover the spies of the future and get more girls interested in cyber security.

Cyber security is all about allowing us to keep our information safe and private online, and protecting us from hackers.

The female cyber spies will be working in teams of up to four to take on a series of codebreaking challenges.

Chris Ensor, NCSC Deputy Director for Skills and Growth, said:

"It's great to see girls from all corners of the UK putting their computing and cyber security skills to the test, and I wish them all the best of luck in this new round of the competition.

"Whether they progress to the final or not, hopefully many of the girls will be inspired to find out more about cyber security and pursue their interest in this exciting field."