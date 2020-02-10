play
All you need to know about Solar Orbiter

The European Space Agency is sending the special satellite called Solar Orbiter to the sun!

Once it gets there, it's hoped Solar Orbiter will give us the first ever views of the top and bottom of the Sun, as well as shedding more light on the connections between the Sun and Earth.

The probe will also be looking out for storms forming on the Sun, as well as keeping an eye on how they develop over time.

De'Graft is here with all you need to know about the latest solar probe on the scene.

