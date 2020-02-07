Phillip Schofield: Celebs support Dancing On Ice presenter

Getty Images

Celebrities have been showing their support for Dancing On Ice presenter Phillip Schofield, after he announced that he is gay.

A lot of famous faces, including author David Walliams and former CBeebies star Dr Ranj, have praised the This Morning host.

The hashtag #loveislove, which is often used to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, has also been trending on social media.

How have people reacted?

Many people on social media have said that they are happy Phillip is able to be himself, including his co-host Holly Willoughby.

She said she has "never been more proud" of her friend.

Children's author and Britain's Got Talent judge, David Walliams, says he has "nothing but respect" for Phillip.

He added: "Let's hope we are moving towards a world where no-one has to come out anymore, they can just be who they are and celebrate that."

Dancing on Ice judge, John Barrowman, who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, welcomed him to the "family" and said "the nation loves you for you".

Dancing On Ice professional skater, Matt Evers, also sent Phil and his family "all the love and support" and praised him for his "bravery and honesty".

Matt is currently skating with Ian Watkins, "H" from Steps, making them the first same-sex couple on the show.

Former CBeebies doctor and Strictly Come Dancing contestant Dr Ranj Singh called Phil's actions "incredibly courageous".

Fashion guru Gok Wan, who is a friend of Phillip's, also praised his "bravery".

Why do some people think it's a big deal?

Phillip has been married to his wife Steph for nearly 27 years

The news has shocked some people because the presenter has been married to his wife for almost 30 years.

Phillip posted the announcement on social media saying: "This is something that has caused many heart-breaking conversations at home."

He has two grown-up daughters who he says have been very supportive.

He wrote: "My family have held me so close - they have tried to cheer me up, to smother me with kindness and love, despite their own confusion.

"Today, quite rightly, being gay is a reason to celebrate and be proud. Yes, I am feeling pain and confusion, but that comes only from the hurt that I am causing to my family."

Some people also hope that because Phillip is such a high-profile person, it will help others speak about their sexuality if they want to.

LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall has congratulated Phillip, saying it "takes a lot of courage...to be open about who you are".

Jeff Ingold, from the charity, added: "I think we also sometimes forget that coming out isn't just a one-time event,

"It's something LGBT people have to do many times in their lives and I think the reaction to Phillip shows how important it can be for LGBT people in the public eye to be themselves."