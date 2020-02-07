Minecraft: New Nether update - Is Netherite better than diamonds?!

Minecraft/Microsoft/Mojang The Nether just got a whole lot bigger!

A big new update to the Nether region in Minecraft has revealed some cool new materials!

The Nether region was first introduced into the game in 2010, and since then there haven't been too many changes to it.

It's a pretty intense area full of lava, Zombie Pigmen, Ghasts and the Ender Dragon!

But this new update includes an exciting new high-level material called Netherite.

What is Netherite?

Minecraft/Microsoft/Mojang You can find Netherite in the lower depths on the Nether region

Netherite is a brand new material which the developers say can be used to: "upgrade your diamond gear!"

It can be found in the lower depths of the Nether by mining Ancient Debris.

In order to make Netherite, players must refine it into Netherite Scrap by using a furnace, and then combining it with four gold ingots on a craft table.

This will then give players a Netherite ingot, than can be used in a number of different ways.

What effect does Netherite have?

Minecraft/Microsoft/Mojang What's that?! Better than diamonds I hear you say?!

If players combine this new wonder material with their armour, it will have a higher toughness and durability than diamond! Yes, tougher than diamond!

It also has knockback resistance, meaning players will barely move if they are hit with arrows.

Any weapons made with Netherite will also do more damage than diamonds.

Most interestingly Netherite can't be destroyed by lava! - very useful for exploring The Nether!

What else is in the update?

Minecraft/microsoft/mojang New areas like the crimson forest are coming!

As well as Netherite, there are a few other additions to the new update.

New forests like the Crimson and Warped forests have been added, meaning some new blocks and materials to play with.

Soul Sand Valley has been added, containing fossils and the mysterious remains of creatures from the past.

As well as new locations, new creatures called Hoglins have been added.

Minecraft/Microsoft/Mojang You can find Zombie Pigmen in the Nether - as well as new creatures like Hoglins!

However, this new update is only available for the Java versions of Minecraft, and there is currently no word yet on when it will arrive for other versions.

The update is also in its early stages, meaning the makers will improve it over time.