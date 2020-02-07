Look out for the supermoon this weekend!

The UK will see the very first supermoon the year on Sunday.
A supermoon is a full moon which appears brighter and closer to the Earth than usual. It occurs at the point when the moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit.
This February's supermoon is also known as a 'snow moon' as it will be seen during one of the coldest times of the year.
The upcoming phenomenon will be the first of four expected supermoons this year. It'll also be the first seen since March 2019.
People across the world will also getting the chance to see the space spectacle.
The supermoon is expected to peak around 7.30am on Sunday morning, although Storm Ciara could make it tricky to see it in all its glory. It's expected to last between two and three days.
Your Comments
Join the conversation