Look out for the supermoon this weekend!

Getty Images Supermoons were see in January, February and March last year

The UK will see the very first supermoon the year on Sunday.

A supermoon is a full moon which appears brighter and closer to the Earth than usual. It occurs at the point when the moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit.

This February's supermoon is also known as a 'snow moon' as it will be seen during one of the coldest times of the year.

What is a full moon? A full moon can be seen when the Moon and the Sun are on exact opposite sides of the Earth. Half of the moon is always illuminated by the sun, and this is the part we can see in the sky. In order for a full moon to be visible, we have to see the entire 'day side' of the moon and this only takes place when it's directly opposite the sun.

Getty Images

The upcoming phenomenon will be the first of four expected supermoons this year. It'll also be the first seen since March 2019.

People across the world will also getting the chance to see the space spectacle.

When the's best time to see the supermoon?

The supermoon is expected to peak around 7.30am on Sunday morning, although Storm Ciara could make it tricky to see it in all its glory. It's expected to last between two and three days.