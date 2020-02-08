Oscars 2020: What in this year's goody bag?

Getty Images This year's Oscars takes place on Sunday 9 February

The Oscars are now just around the corner and we'll soon find out who this year's big winners are.

Not every nominee will get their hands on one of the famous shiny awards, but all will be leaving with a goody bag packed full of cool stuff.

Well, we say 'cool stuff'.... we'll let you decide.

The "Everyone Wins" gift bags, which aren't actually provided by the award ceremony organisers, has been providing nominees with goodies for almost 20 years.

This year's bag is said to be worth around $225,000 according to Forbes - that's more than £150,000!

What are some of the weird and wonderful items celebs will find in this year's bag? Read on to find out.

A 12-day cruise

Getty Images

Yes, you read that right - nominees at this year's awards will be gifted with a 12-day cruise! The luxury experience is all inclusive which means meals, services and activities are all included and it's thought to be worth about £60,000.

A urine collection system

Getty Images

This year's swag bag will also feature a device which collects urine samples.

Exploding Kittens game

Getty Images

What's a fun family night without a good old card game? Each nominee will get a chance to get competitive with the cat-themed extravaganza, Exploding Kittens.

Foot spray

Getty Images

Nominees will be able to keep their feet in tip top condition with some foot spray.

Stained glass portrait

Getty Images

Who doesn't love a bit of art? Each goody bag will contain a stained glass portrait from top glass master John Thoman recreating their favourite photo - how cool is that?!