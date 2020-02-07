More kids will get the chance to learn how to ride a bike

Getty Images

Every child in England will get the chance to learn how to ride a bike.

That's because the government has just added 400,000 more places to its Bikeability programme.

Kids who take part get the chance to learn about bike safety and bike skills, and how to ride a bike.

Getty Images

The Department for Transport says they want to make sure kids get more active.

The cycling and walking minister Chris Heaton-Harris says extending the programme will inspire the next generation to take to the roads as "confident and proficient cyclists."

And he said the programme might mean it'll be easier to reach the UK's net-zero emission targets.

Getty Images

More than three million children have taken part in the programme so far.

Have you ever taken part in Bikeability? Did it help you to ride a bike? Let us know about your experience in the comments.