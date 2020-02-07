play
What did NASA astronaut Christina Koch do on the ISS?

Can you imagine spending almost an entire year of your life without gravity and orbiting the earth every ninety minutes?

Well that's what life has been for US astronaut Christina Koch who has just returned to earth after spending 328 days living on the International Space Station.

She made the most of her first trip to the International Space Station by breaking the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman and conducting the first all-female spacewalk with fellow NASA astronaut Jessica Meir.

Sameena been taking a look at how she spent her time at the ISS.

Storm Ciara will hit the UK this weekend

Storm Ciara will hit the UK this weekend

Meet the young stars of Dolittle
1:57

Meet the young stars of Dolittle

Spider-in-plastic-container.

How this MASSIVE spider is helping save lives!

