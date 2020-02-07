Shaun The Sheep Christmas special due next year

BBC/Aardman

If you're a fan of Shaun The Sheep we've got good and baa-d news.

A new Christmas special is being made...but it won't be airing until 2021.

It's six years since Shaun and co had a festive outing, but he'll be back for his own winter's tail (tail.. not tale... get it?) on BBC One.

The story will see "Shaun's seasonal excitement turn to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing".

Although the name of it hasn't been confirmed it has a working title of 'A Winter's Tale From Shaun The Sheep'.

Shooting for it is expected to start in late 2020 and it'll be a half-hour animation.

Shaun The Sheep first started as a spin-off from the Wallace And Gromit movies.

Since then there's been Shaun The Sheep: The Movie and Farmageddon on the big screen.

In 2015 there was the Christmas special Shaun The Sheep: The Farmer's Llamas.