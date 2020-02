Robert Downey Jr is back on the big screen as Dr. Dolittle - a doctor with a special talent on an epic adventure to a mythical island.

Downey Jr is joined by young actors Carmel Laniado and Harry Collett.

Harry plays Tommy Stubbins, Dolittle's apprentice, and Carmel plays 'Lady Rose', a friend of the Queen.

We caught up with the talented pair to find out what it's like to star in a movie with a world-famous Hollywood actor.