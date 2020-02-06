FA's new rules for under-18s heading the ball during training

Getty Images The FA looks set to restrict how much under-18s can head footballs during sessions

The English Football Association (FA) looks set to introduce new coaching guidelines to limit how often children can head footballs during training.

This follows the news last month that Scotland would be introducing a similar ban for under-12s, making it the first country in Europe to do so.

The Scottish FA's decision is based on new research from Glasgow University revealing a possible link between football and the brain condition dementia.

The US has already banned children aged 10 and under from heading footballs and there are also restrictions on players aged 11-13 heading the ball during training sessions.

The English FA's plans are yet to be finalised. The association won't be completely banning heading for under-18s and the restrictions will apply to training, but not matches.

After the release of Glasgow University's study at the end of last year, the FA's head of medicine Charlotte Cowie said: "The FA's independently chaired research taskforce has instigated a review of possible changes to heading coaching and training at all levels to decrease overall exposure to heading without compromising technique.

"It is imperative that football now does everything it can to further understand what caused this increased risk and what can be done to ensure that future generations of footballers are protected."

