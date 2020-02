Molly is no ordinary 16-year-old.

Not only is she a mental health campaigner and a filmmaker...she's even met Prince William and Kate!

But there is one thing Molly has which she shares with 300,000 other young people - Molly has an anxiety disorder.

In this Newsround special, we follow Molly as she learns five ways to tackle her anxiety.

Will she learn to keep her worries at bay?

Find out in Inside My Head: Taking Control of My Anxiety.