Coronavirus: We want your questions

Last updated at 13:13
coronavirusGetty Images

There's been a lot in the news recently about coronavirus.

But what do you want to know about it?

You might be wondering about what it actually is, how it spreads and whether or not it's something you should be worried about.

Tell us what you'd like to know and we'll try and put as many of them as we can to medical experts Dr Chris and Dr Xand, from Operation Ouch.

Write your questions in the comments below or if you're talking about this in class, you can email us at newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

