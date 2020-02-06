Animal welfare: RSPCA pushes for tougher laws on animal abuse

Getty Images

The RSPCA is asking politicians in the UK to back a new law which would mean people who are cruel to animals face tougher punishments.

The animal welfare charity says it has "long campaigned" for people found guilty of crimes such as dog fighting, or failing to look after farm animals, to be given longer in jail.

The new law would mean offenders could be jailed for up to five years. At the moment the maximum sentence is six months in prison.

The Animals Welfare (Sentencing) Bill has now been backed by the government and would make Britain the toughest country in Europe on animal cruelty.

But the RSPCA's chief executive, Chris Sherwood, has warned that the law "has come so close to being enacted in the past", adding "let's not allow this important change to animal cruelty sentencing to slip through our hands."

Members of Parliament (MPs) are yet to have a final vote on whether or not the law should be brought in.

Chris Loder MP Member of Parliament Chris Loder says he was inspired to act after he rescued his springer spaniel Poppy

One of the laws supporters is Chris Loder who's a Conservative politician.

He said he was inspired to take action by his own dog who he found abandoned on a roadside.

The MP for West Dorset said he was "shocked" to learn that in 2019 the RSPCA, (the UK's leading charity against animal cruelty), investigated more than 130,700 complaints of but only secured 1,678 convictions.

"I believe tougher sentencing will act as a greater deterrent (warning) against the worst examples of animal cruelty," he said.

Finn's Law

The new bill would work alongside Finn's Law, which helps give more protection to service dogs and horses.

Finn's Law was named after PC Dave Wardell's German shepherd police dog.

Thames/Syco/Dymond Finn and Dave appeared on Britain's Got Talent to help raise awareness

Finn was attacked and injured whilst working, and his handler Dave campaigned to introduce a new law which would help protect service animals, and bring tougher punishments to people who hurt them.

The duo appeared on Britain's Got Talent to raise awareness of the bill, and they made it through to the finals, where they revealed that Finn's Law would be passed.