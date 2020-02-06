Donald Trump not guilty of impeachment charges... what happens now?

Getty Images

The President of the United States has been cleared of both charges at his impeachment trial.

Impeachment is a process that allows senior political figures be challenged if they are suspected of committing offences while in charge.

It could have ended with Donald Trump being removed from office.

However, after a hearing in front of high-ranking American politicians known as senators, they voted that Trump was not guilty of the charges and could carry on being president until the 2020 general election.

Why was he on trial?

Trump was on trial because critics say he tried to make another country, Ukraine, find damaging information on one of his political rivals, the Democrat Joe Biden - the Democrats are the rival political party to Trump's Republicans.

Biden is hoping to challenge Trump for the presidency this year, and people say Trump tried to 'cheat in the election'.

What happened?

The part of the US government that writes and brings in laws - called The United States Congress - can put American officials like the president on trial.

Congress is split into two parts - the House of Representatives and the Senate.

When it comes to presidential impeachments, the House decides whether to charge people with an offence and the senate then holds a trial.

At the moment, The House of Representatives is led by the Democrats, and the Senate is controlled by the Republicans.

In an important vote, the Senate decided not to remove Trump from office.

What does it mean?

Trump was the third president to face impeachment, but he'll continue to be the president as he was found not guilty.

The trial won't affect how he does his job - during the trial he continued working as normal - President Trump didn't even have to attend, for example.

What has Donald Trump said?

Mr Trump has always denied doing anything wrong.

In a statement his spokespeople said: "President Trump has been totally vindicated and it's now time to get back to the business of the American people."

What happens next?

Trump will carry on as normal and continue his election campaign.

He'll probably talk about the impeachment process quite a lot - the fact that the Senate voted in his favour is something he's eager to talk about.

A recent poll shows that 94% of Republicans approve of Trump's performance in office and the figure has kept on rising, despite the trial.