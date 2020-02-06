Christina Koch: 5 cool things about the record-breaking astronaut

Getty Images This is astronaut Christina Koch

Christina Koch is just about to return from space - after 328 days!

That means she has spent more time in space than any other woman.

She's a pretty impressive character, here are five things about her that you might not have known!

She's broken records

NASA Christina Koch and Jessica Meir completed the first all-female spacewalk

In October 2019 Christina Koch and Jessica Meir made the first all-female spacewalk.

The astronauts left the International Space Station (ISS) to replace a battery.

Koch's also broken a record by earning the title for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, she won't beat astronaut Scott Kelly's record of 340 days in orbit, but it's still an impressive feat!

She's done loads of work

Getty Images Koch during a winter survival training exercise

During her flight, Koch has completed over 200 investigations.

Nasa scientist Bryan Dansberry said the most important thing is all of the data they've been able to take on her body.

They wanted to see how her body reacted during her time there.

Dansberry said: "As we look forward to going on to the Moon... and eventually on to Mars, we really have to understand the impacts [of spending time in space] on the human body."

She's travelled a long way!

Getty Images This is the rocket that Koch travelled in

During this spaceflight, Koch completed 5,248 orbits of Earth!

She also completed a journey of 139 millions miles - that's roughly the equivalent of 291 trips to the Moon and back.

She's been preparing for a long time

Getty Images Astronauts Nick Hague and Christina H. Koch during a spacesuit check

Christina Koch said that her love of rock climbing helped her get selected for the Nasa Astronaut Class.

When she was younger she spent a lot of time in Antarctica, Greenland and the northern-most parts of Alaska, and she said these experiences helped her into Astronaut Class too.

What's her next mission?

Getty Images Will Christina Koch go to Mars?

Koch has said that she'd love to be chosen for a future mission to Mars.

In an interview in 2016 she said that if she was selected for a mission to the red planet, she'd miss her husband and her family.

She said: "For Mars I'd ask my family and friends to make small surprises for me to open on designated dates. A handwritten card when you've been away 15 months can be the best thing imaginable."