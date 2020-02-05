Dancing On Ice: Which stars have got engaged?

Getty Images Kevin and his partner Brianne were the fourth couple to leave the show

There's some exciting news for Dancing On Ice fans - one of the couples has got engaged!

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane has just proposed to Brianne Delcourt who's the pro skater he was teamed up with for the show.

The pair were voted out of the competition on Sunday.

@Brianne_tv/Instagram

They first met in October when they were put together for the competition.

Brianne announced the news on social media sharing a video of the moment Kevin sang to her before he got down on one knee.

She wrote: "Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."

Congratulations!