play
Watch Newsround

Dancing On Ice: Which stars have got engaged?

Last updated at 13:52
comments
View Comments
kevin-kilbane-and-Brianne-Delcourt.Getty Images
Kevin and his partner Brianne were the fourth couple to leave the show

There's some exciting news for Dancing On Ice fans - one of the couples has got engaged!

Former footballer Kevin Kilbane has just proposed to Brianne Delcourt who's the pro skater he was teamed up with for the show.

The pair were voted out of the competition on Sunday.

Instagram-post-photo-kevin-and-brianne.@Brianne_tv/Instagram

They first met in October when they were put together for the competition.

Brianne announced the news on social media sharing a video of the moment Kevin sang to her before he got down on one knee.

She wrote: "Kev, you've made me the happiest girl in the world. You're my fairytale ending."

Congratulations!

More like this

Perri-Maura-Ben.

Dancing On Ice 2020: Which celebrities are taking part?

dancing-on-ice-2020-cast.

Dancing on Ice 2020: Kevin Kilbane is out and Caprice has left the show

Tess-Daly-Royal-dancer.

Could Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on Strictly?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Venice-kids.
play
2:07

Children in Venice speak out about climate change

Young-boy-Venice.
play
0:58

'The world needs to act to save my city'

Chinese-street-coronavirus.

How has China been affected by the coronavirus?

comments
Newsround Home