Liverpool's youngest-ever team keep FA Cup run going

Getty Images Liverpool's youngest-ever team beat Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday

Liverpool's youngest-ever team beat Shrewsbury Town in their FA Cup replay on Tuesday night.

The under-23 side came out on top after an own goal from Shrewsbury Town's Ro-Shaun Williams.

The team was the youngest line-up in Liverpool's history, with the average age standing at just 19 years and 102 days.

It means Liverpool's first-team (thanks to a little bit of help from the youth players) are still in contention for the FA Cup, the European Cup and have a 22-point lead in the Premier League... so, they're doing quite well.

Liverpool's first team are currently on their winter break along with manager Jurgen Klopp and most of the players were absent from the fourth-round match.

The under-23s coach Neil Critchley helped lead his team to victory, but Klopp did give some words of encouragement.

"There was a message at half-time and and at full-time [from Klopp]," said under-23s boss Neil Critchley.

"There was a message before the game that Chelsea away [the next game for the senior side] could be an opportunity for one or two of them and they put in a performance tonight."

How did it all go down?

Getty Images Shaun Whalley's header was disallowed

Shrewsbury looked set to edge ahead after a header from midfielder Shaun Whalley. However, his goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR). Williams' own goal in the 75th minute sealed the visiting side's fate.

"The lads were excellent and hopefully we will do the same against Chelsea in the next round," said 18-year-old Liverpool right-back Neco Williams.

"Our aim is to win the FA Cup. I think the [senior] lads will have been extremely proud of us and hopefully us young players will get a chance again."

Liverpool have now reached the last 16 of the FA cup.