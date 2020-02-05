play
Penguins speak like humans, scientists discover

It might not sound like it - but scientists have discovered that penguins speak like us.

Like humans, they've learnt to shorten the words they use the most, because it makes talking easier.

This way of speaking has only been seen in humans and some primates - until now.

The study was done by scientists at the University of Turin, in Italy.

One of them said: "It can be mathematically shown that you can convey more information by dividing into shorter pieces rather than uttering a single loud vocalisation."

Which basically means that you can communicate more information by saying short words, rather than saying one long and boring sentence!

One researcher said the penguins might choose to communicate this way because it's "more efficient".

It means that the penguins use less energy on talking, so they can use more of it to find food!

