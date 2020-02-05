Katy Perry's promised to sing to Prince Charles' plants, yes, really

Getty Images

Katy Perry has promised Prince Charles that she'll sing to his plants - yes you read that right!

The singer has just become an ambassador for Prince Charles' charity, the British Asian Trust (BAT).

At an event for the charity, Katy Perry said she's a "big fan" of his royal highness.

She said: "In my own personal experience, he has an incredibly kind soul. So kind, that yes, sometimes he talks to his plants. And he asked me if I could sing to his plants."

The singer happily agreed and said: "I will, in the future, you have my word, sir."

The pair were seen laughing together before appearing on stage.

They had already met at Prince Charles' birthday in November.

The British Asian Trust charity helps children in South Asian counties who are forced into work.

Katy Perry said she's a big fan of the work that Charles has done for children in India, and will help support the charity in her new role as an ambassador for them.