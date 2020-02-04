California Highway Patrol, South Los Angeles Police officers in California said the sea lion pup enjoyed her ride in the back of the patrol car!

Why did the sea lion pup cross the road?

No this isn't a new version of the old chicken joke - this actually happened in California in the United States!

A driver spotted a sea lion trying to make its way across a busy motorway and called the local police as they thought it may get hurt or cause an accident.

Luckily, the sea lion was safely led to the side of the road using blankets and was helped into the back of a police car.

Don't worry, she wasn't arrested! In fact, the police officer at the scene said she "seemed to enjoy" the journey!

The pup was taken to Long Beach Animal Control where she had a full health check.

She was later transferred to the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro, where experts say the pup will be released back into the ocean soon.

What an adventure!