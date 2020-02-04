play
Watch Newsround

Children in Venice speak out about climate change

The city of Venice is surrounded by water, with canals instead of roads and boats instead of cars.

But being next to water means the city often floods, something that the people living there are used to.

But now the floods are happening more often and are getting more extreme.

In November 2019 Venice saw its worst flooding for 50 years - many people there blame climate change.

De'Graft went to meet Geremia, Olimpia and her brother Niccolo who are worried about the future of their city.

Newsround Home