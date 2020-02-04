Should you be allowed to express yourself in your uniform?

Getty Images

Should you be able tweak your uniform? Maybe make a few changes to express your personality and the way you feel?

One headmistress said that girls in school shouldn't be made to wear school ties because only men wear them at work.

She said she would rather girls wore a comfortable and practical uniform instead.

The headmistress said that sixth-form pupils should be able to express their creativity in their appearance, she said: "I have some very arty girls who want to dye their hair an interesting colour."

She added: "They are expressing their creativity. They are likely to go on to careers in the fashion industry or in media."

What do you think of what this headmistress said? Do you think you should you be able to change your uniform to express your creativity, or is it important that people follow the rules of wearing a uniform? Take part in our vote.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see the vote, click here.