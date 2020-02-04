Gareth Bale has launched an esports team

Getty Images

Gareth Bale has launched a new esports organisation called Ellevens Esports.

The Wales and Real Madrid player co-owns the new team with former footballer Larry Cohen and entrepreneur Jonathan Kark.

Bale released a video on Twitter talking about the launch and said: "I love the way it unites so many people, but I want to take it a step further."

@GarethBale11

Bale's team will make its debut at the Fifa eClub World Cup in Milan this week.

And he's inviting gamers from around the world to get involved in a talent hunt to get a professional contract with their teams.

Bale said: There are similarities between football and esports in that it takes real dedication and sacrifice to reach the top of your game. I am looking to recruit a team of world-class players for Ellevens across a variety of games."

Getty Images

Some players have already been recruited, there are people from Brazil and Bale's home country of Wales.