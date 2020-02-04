No more new petrol or diesel cars after 2035

Getty Images

New cars and vans that use diesel and petrol as fuel will be banned in the UK from 2035.

The government had originally said the ban would happen in 2040 - but they've brought it forward by five years.

It's all part of a push to help Britain achieve nearly zero carbon emissions by 2050 and to help improve air pollution.

The prime minister will make this announcement at a COP26 event - that's a group set up the the United Nations who look at how to tackle climate change.

The government will say that hybrid vehicles will also be banned - that's a vehicle that uses both electric and petrol or diesel.

This means that in 15 years' time motorists in the UK will only be allowed to buy electric cars.

Some people have said that's not a great idea - because there aren't enough electric cars being produced to go around at the moment.

But Boris Johnson is expected to say "there can be no greater responsibility than protecting our planet."

A spokesperson for Friends of the Earth, an environmental charity, said the plans are a good idea but that the ban should come in even sooner.