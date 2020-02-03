Boris Johnson sets out Britain's Brexit plans

Getty Images

Boris Johnson has set out his post-Brexit vision following the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

In particular, he spoke about the UK's future economic relationship with the EU.

The UK is currently in a 'transition period', which is an 11 month agreement with the EU to keep the existing economic agreement (covering trade, industry, and money) the same.

Until December 2020, the UK has a customs union arrangement between EU countries which means that they do not have to pay taxes, called tariffs, to move goods and services between their countries. It's otherwise known as free trade.

However, now that the UK has started its transition period, Boris Johnson is under pressure to work out a new economic agreement within the 11 month time frame.

He is hoping to get an agreement similar to Canada's relationship with the European Union.

What economic agreement does Canada have with the EU?

The deal between Canada and the EU gets rid of any taxes - also known as tariffs - on most of the products bought and sold between the two.

When there is a tax on buying and selling products between countries, it means the products cost more than they're actually worth for the country buying them.

The extra costs are often added to the cost of the product for the customers.

For example, if you buy a car which has been imported from a country which doesn't have a free trade agreement with your country, it'll cost more.

This makes it easier for customs union countries to buy and sell products between each other, by keeping costs down and avoiding delays.

In order for Canada to keep its deal with the EU, it has to stick by the EU's rules when trading with EU countries.

This means keeping to EU rules on things like food standards and product safety.