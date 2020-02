The Sims is celebrating its 20th anniversary!

The game was first released to the world 20 years ago on 4 February 2000.

It is one of the world's best selling PC games and is played by millions of people.

We caught up with Lyndsay Pearson, the general manager of Maxis who make The Sims, to find out what she's most proud of, how she feels about representation, and if there will be a Sims 5!

Take a look to find out...