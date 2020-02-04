Sport Relief 2020: Here's everything you need to know

Comic Relief Nick Grimshaw will be trekking 100 miles across Lake Khovsgol in Mongolia

Dust off those trainers and dig out your old jersey - Sport Relief is back for another year!

On 13th March, people across the UK will be raising money to help tackle issues including mental health, homelessness and child poverty right across the world.

A number of famous faces will be getting involved with fundraising this year.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and BBC presenter Louise Minchin have been revealed as the first two celebs who'll be taking part in a four-day mega triathlon on ice in Mongolia. Grimmy and a team of seven other brave celebrities will cycle, skate and trek 100 miles across Lake Khovsgol in the East Asian country. The lake is more than two million years old and freezes during winter - brrrr, that sounds very cold!

Nick said: "Super excited to announce that I'll be doing 25 miles a day on ice in Mongolia all in aid of Sport Relief. It's going to be really challenging both mentally and physically, but I can't wait to get started!"

The challenge, called On Thin Ice, aims to encourage more discussion around mental health issues and support people in getting the help they need.

Former professional footballer Rio Ferdinand will also be getting involved with Sport Relief this year.

"Over the years I've learnt that there's much more to sport than winning trophies; there's a lot to gain personally from taking part. Sport has this amazing ability to bring people together and tackle really important issues like mental health stigma, which I'm really passionate about," the sports star and presenter said. "Sport gives you something to focus your energy on, and speaking from my own experiences off the pitch, it's positively impacted my family's lives when going through some hard times."

Comic Relief Max Whitlock, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Harry Kane are getting involved this year

Gymnast Max Whitlock MBE will be visiting one lucky school as part of a new competition. Schools are being encouraged to share what they've got planned for Sport Relief this year and the winner will get the chance to hang out with the double Olympic gold medallist.

Schools can enter by submitting their proposals on sportrelief.com/max to be in with the chance of winning a special visit from Max.

Max has also teamed up with sports stars Ellie Simmonds, Harry Kane and Jessica Ennis-Hill to launch this year's official Sport Relief range. It includes a limited-edition tote bag, designed by British sprinting star Dina Asher-Smith.

Dynamic duo Gary Lineker and Paddy McGuinness will return as the hosts of this year's show on Friday 13th March along with lots of other famous guests.

What are you planning to do for Sport Relief this year? Let us know in the comments!