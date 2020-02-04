play
Could Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, appear on Strictly?

Last updated at 06:33
Camilla-the-Duchess-of-Cornwall-and-Tess-Daly.Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly has revealed that Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, would be her dream contestant on the programme.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Tess said that Camilla, who is married to Prince Charles, is a big fan of the series.

"She's a huge fan of Strictly and told us how much she enjoys it."

"We'd love to have her on the show. She's friends with Craig Revel Horwood so maybe I'll ask him to have a word."

Camilla-the-Duchess-of-Cornwall-and-Craig-Revel-Horwood.Getty Images
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, is a big fan of Strictly and is friends with Craig Revel Horwood

The royals have had a connection to the show before. Viscountess Emma Weymouth appeared on Strictly last year.

Although she's not technically part of the royal family and isn't related to the Queen, Emma became a noblewoman following her marriage to husband Ceawlin Thynn, Viscount Weymouth, in 2013.

Emma was the 6th celebrity to leave the ballroom last series.

Do you think Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, would do any better? And who would be your dream contestant - head to the comments below to let us know.

