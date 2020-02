This week sparks the start of Children's Mental Health Week.

Radio 1 DJ and former CBBC presenter Katie Thistleton dropped in to Newsround HQ to chat to De'Graft about all things mental-health related.

The charity ambassador told De'Graft, that in her view, mental health was more important than anything else.

She said: "If our mental health is good we can do anything".

Check out the rest of what Katie had to say.

