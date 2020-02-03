Australian Open 2020: Who is tennis star Sofia Kenin?

Getty Images Sofia is the youngest player to win the Australian Open since 2008

Sofia Kenin has won her very first Grand Slam title.

The 21-year-old beat Spanish opponent Garbiñe Muguruza to claim victory at the Australian Open women's singles final. She won the match 4-6 6-2 6-2.

Sofia, who has now risen to number seven in the world rankings, also beat several other top players including 15-year-old Coco Gauff to make it to the Australian Open final.

Here's everything you need to know about the sports star.

She was a child prodigy

Sofia first picked up a tennis racquet at the age of five.

At just seven, she famously claimed she'd be able to return a serve from former world number one player Andy Roddick during an interview and also shared that she played tennis for three hours a day.

As a child, Sofia got to practise with top players including John McEnroe, Venus Williams and Belgian tennis star Kim Clijsters.

She's the youngest champion since 2008

Sofia is the youngest person to have won the Australian Open since 2008 when former world number one Maria Sharapova came out on top at just 20.

She's also the eighth woman to become a first-time Grand Slam winner in the past 12 events.

Sofia's mum couldn't watch her final match

Sofia's mum can't watch her matches as she gets too nervous.

"I called her right after the match just to tell her that everything's fine, I won, she can just relax now," she said following the Australian Open final. "I told her I'm not going to be able to talk to you for hours, but at least you know that I won."

Her dad is her coach

Sofia's dad Alex, who is a former taxi driver, is her also coach. The tennis champion's father had no prior experience of the game, but he's managed to get to grips with the sport over time and helped lead her to her latest victory.

"She was always number one at 12, 14, 16, 18, so why change a good thing?" said Alex on why he never hired a professional coach for his daughter.

Her family and friends call her Sonya

Although the Russian-born star's birth name is Sofia, her family call her by her nickname Sonya, which is actually the name of her father's mother.