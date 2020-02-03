play
Bafta: Christmas movie Klaus wins award

Last updated at 09:31
klaus-film.Getty Images
Actor Jason Schwartzman stands with some of the characters in the film

Christmas movie Klaus has won a Bafta.

The festive film picked up the award for the Best Animated Film.

It's a pretty big deal because they're the biggest film awards in Britain.

Klaus tells the story of a postman who is sent to work in a frozen town in the North, and he soon discovers that Santa Claus is hiding out there.

The film was released on Netlix and over 40 million users have watched it.

klaus-film.Getty Images
Director Segio Pablo picked up the award on the night

The film's director, Sergio Pablo, said it was "pretty amazing" to win and thanked his "incredible" crew.

Klaus managed to beat Frozen 2, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon and Toy Story 4 to take the title.

