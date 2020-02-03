Streatham: New plans to be announced to help keep people safe

Google The attack happened on Streatham High Road in London

The government's going to announce new ways to try and help keep people safe.

It's after three people were injured in an attack - described by police as a "terrorist incident" - in south London on 2 February 2020.

Emergency services have been praised for how quickly they were able to respond to it, and those who were hurt are now recovering.

The man responsible has been killed by the police.

Police are investigating what happened and there are now also more officers on patrol in the area.

The prime minister said his thoughts were with those injured and he paid tribute to the "speed and bravery" of the emergency services.

Boris Johnson has also said that new counter-terrorism measures will be announced, including "fundamental changes to the system" that deals with people found guilty of terrorism offences.

That's because the man who carried out Sunday's attack had been released from prison about a week ago after serving half of a sentence for terrorism-related offences.

The prime minister said that the government has already tried to make changes, for example longer prison sentences and more money for the police.

