Super Bowl 2020: The event in numbers

The Super Bowl is one of the biggest events in the US calendar.

Two American football teams battle it out to take the title for the year.

This year the San Fransisco 49ers played the Kansas City Chiefs - but who won?

Who performed in the famous half-time slot? And how many people watched it?

Here's everything you need to know.

31-20

This was the final score.

Kansas City beat the San Fransisco 49ers 31-20.

They managed to come back from being 10 points behind to claim victory.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes scored the first touchdown of the match and was praised for his brilliant play throughout.

He's also the second-youngest quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl!

50 years

It was Kansas City's first win at the Super Bowl in nearly 50 years.

The team have only won it once before, and that was back in January 1970 for Super Bowl IV.

100 million

The game is a massive event in the States.

It's thought around 100 million Americans watched it. Yep, it's a big deal there.

20 songs in 12 minutes

The half-time act is one of the most famous things about the Super Bowl.

This year Shakira and Jenifer Lopez shared the spot and they didn't disappoint fans.

They sang a whopping 20 songs in just 12 minutes!

There was plenty of dancing, crowd-surfing and lots of glitter.

65,326 people

Over 65,000 people fit into the Hard Rock stadium in Miami.

It hosted the Super Bowl for the sixth time in 31 years.

People travel from all over the world to watch the game, and it's thought it brings in around $500 million (around £380 million) for the area.

