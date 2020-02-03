Dancing on Ice 2020: Kevin Kilbane is out and Caprice has left the show

Getty Images Kevin and his partner Brianne were the fourth couple to leave the show

After four weeks in the competition, Kevin Kilbane is the latest celebrity to leave Dancing on Ice.

The former footballer, who played for teams including West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Sunderland, failed to impress with his Aladdin-inspired performance on Sunday night.

Kevin was up against singer Ian "H" Watkins in the skate-off, but all of the judges decided to save H.

That wasn't the only big news from the ice this weekend, here's everything else you need to know.

The missing celebs!

Only seven celebrities took to the ice this week.

Model Caprice didn't perform on Sunday's show and it's now been confirmed that she's quit Dancing on Ice to "recover and look after herself and her family".

It was previously announced that she would no longer be dancing with her professional partner Hamish Gaman.

The businesswoman had been paired up with new skating partner Oscar Peter, but ITV later announced that she would no longer be taking part in the show.

Getty Images Caprice has quit Dancing on Ice

Scottish Paralympian Libby Clegg was also absent. Libby hasn't pulled out (phew!) but she was unable to perform due to illness.

It's hoped the star will return to the ice next week.

Get well soon Libby!

Who came out on top?

It was good news for Diversity's Perri Kiely.

The dancer and his pro skater partner Vanessa Bauer secured top marks from the judges, although some viewers felt he'd been marked too high after an apparent fall.

There was a lot of talk on social media about whether or not his tumble was part of his routine or a mistake.

There was no doubt though that Coronation Street star Lisa George didn't mean to fall during her performance.

The actress ended up in the bottom two on the leaderboard after slipping during her Goldilocks-themed routine. She quickly got back on her feet to finish it.

New partners?

Getty Images Joe is still paired up with pro skater Alexandra Schauman

Actor Joe Swash took to the ice with pro skater Alex Murphy once again.

His original partner Alexandra Schauman is still recovering from a shoulder injury following a fall during training.