How will Brexit affect hedgehogs, birds and frogs?

Fergus Gill/2020VISION The charities say yellowhammers like this one might be a risk

Three wildlife charities want the British government to do more to protect hedgehogs, birds and other animals that might be at risk after Brexit.

While the UK was part of the European Union (EU), a lot of the rules that farmers had to follow came from the EU.

But now that the UK's left the EU, the charities WWF, RSPB and The Wildlife Trusts want to make sure that wildlife will still protected as much as it was.

Ross Hoddinott/2020VISION Dragonflies are one of the creatures the charities are concerned about

They're worried that otherwise creatures like frogs and dragonflies might suffer if ponds aren't protected as much, and animals like yellowhammers and hedgehogs might have difficulties if hedgerows end up being cut down during bird nesting season.

The topic of farming and the environment will be talked about by MPs today and the three charities want new rules will be put in place and more done to make sure the rules are followed to help protect these animals.

JOHN BRIDGES Hedgehogs are one of the small animals that the charities are worried about